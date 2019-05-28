Natraj Proteins Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 38.73 crore, down 17.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.73 crore in March 2019 down 17.29% from Rs. 46.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2019 down 29.06% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2019 down 44.22% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2018.

Natraj Proteins EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.97 in March 2018.

Natraj Proteins shares closed at 27.20 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)