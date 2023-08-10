English
    Natraj Proteins Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.59 crore, up 81.74% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natraj Proteins are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.59 crore in June 2023 up 81.74% from Rs. 22.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2023 down 6558.87% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2023 down 816% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.

    Natraj Proteins shares closed at 45.78 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.22% returns over the last 6 months and -36.59% over the last 12 months.

    Natraj Proteins
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.5950.0322.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.5950.0322.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.7258.928.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.241.7615.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.51-14.74-3.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.330.32
    Depreciation0.100.110.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.252.610.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.501.040.63
    Other Income0.030.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.471.060.65
    Interest0.680.660.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.150.400.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.150.400.14
    Tax0.010.140.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.160.270.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.160.270.10
    Equity Share Capital3.753.753.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.430.710.25
    Diluted EPS-16.430.710.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.430.710.25
    Diluted EPS-16.430.710.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Natraj Proteins #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

