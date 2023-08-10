Natraj Proteins Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.59 crore, up 81.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.59 crore in June 2023 up 81.74% from Rs. 22.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2023 down 6558.87% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2023 down 816% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.

Natraj Proteins shares closed at 45.78 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.22% returns over the last 6 months and -36.59% over the last 12 months.