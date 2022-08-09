Natraj Proteins Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.33 crore, down 21.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.33 crore in June 2022 down 21.33% from Rs. 28.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 98.57% from Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022 down 91.96% from Rs. 9.33 crore in June 2021.

Natraj Proteins EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.81 in June 2021.

Natraj Proteins shares closed at 77.90 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -52.27% returns over the last 6 months and 48.81% over the last 12 months.