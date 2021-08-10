Natraj Proteins Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.39 crore, up 19.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.39 crore in June 2021 up 19.13% from Rs. 23.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2021 up 492.11% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in June 2021 up 1172.41% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2020.

Natraj Proteins EPS has increased to Rs. 17.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.54 in June 2020.

Natraj Proteins shares closed at 52.35 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 237.74% returns over the last 6 months and 188.43% over the last 12 months.