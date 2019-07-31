Natraj Proteins Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore, down 0.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore in June 2019 down 0.96% from Rs. 23.23 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019 up 8640% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2019 down 20.71% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2018.

Natraj Proteins EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2018.

Natraj Proteins shares closed at 23.50 on July 29, 2019 (BSE)