Natraj Proteins Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore, down 0.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natraj Proteins are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore in June 2019 down 0.96% from Rs. 23.23 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019 up 8640% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2019 down 20.71% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2018.
Natraj Proteins EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2018.
Natraj Proteins shares closed at 23.50 on July 29, 2019 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 05:35 pm