Natraj Proteins Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore, down 16.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natraj Proteins are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore in December 2022 down 16.53% from Rs. 49.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 190.53% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 up 139.68% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

Natraj Proteins
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.93 30.31 49.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.93 30.31 49.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.17 8.93 53.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.18 4.47 5.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.27 16.44 -11.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.30 0.24 0.33
Depreciation 0.11 0.10 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.07 0.48 1.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.37 -0.36 0.49
Other Income 0.03 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.40 -0.33 0.53
Interest 0.37 0.23 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.03 -0.56 0.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.03 -0.56 0.40
Tax 0.11 0.01 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.92 -0.58 0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.92 -0.58 0.32
Equity Share Capital 3.75 3.75 3.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 -1.53 0.85
Diluted EPS 2.46 -1.53 0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 -1.53 0.85
Diluted EPS 2.46 -1.53 0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited