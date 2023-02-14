Natraj Proteins Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore, down 16.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore in December 2022 down 16.53% from Rs. 49.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 190.53% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 up 139.68% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.