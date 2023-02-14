Natraj Proteins Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore, down 16.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore in December 2022 down 16.53% from Rs. 49.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 190.53% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 up 139.68% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

Natraj Proteins EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2021.

Natraj Proteins shares closed at 53.70 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.37% returns over the last 6 months and -61.41% over the last 12 months.