    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Natraj Proteins Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore, down 16.53% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natraj Proteins are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore in December 2022 down 16.53% from Rs. 49.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 190.53% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 up 139.68% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

    Natraj Proteins EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2021.

    Natraj Proteins shares closed at 53.70 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.37% returns over the last 6 months and -61.41% over the last 12 months.

    Natraj Proteins
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.9330.3149.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.9330.3149.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.178.9353.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.184.475.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.2716.44-11.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.300.240.33
    Depreciation0.110.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.070.481.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.37-0.360.49
    Other Income0.030.020.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.40-0.330.53
    Interest0.370.230.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.03-0.560.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.03-0.560.40
    Tax0.110.010.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.92-0.580.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.92-0.580.32
    Equity Share Capital3.753.753.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.46-1.530.85
    Diluted EPS2.46-1.530.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.46-1.530.85
    Diluted EPS2.46-1.530.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

