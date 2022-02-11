Natraj Proteins Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.04 crore, up 5.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.04 crore in December 2021 up 5.62% from Rs. 46.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021 down 87.68% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021 down 79.74% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2020.

Natraj Proteins EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.89 in December 2020.

Natraj Proteins shares closed at 154.15 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)