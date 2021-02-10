Natraj Proteins Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.43 crore, down 32.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.43 crore in December 2020 down 32.94% from Rs. 69.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2020 up 449.03% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2020 up 111.56% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2019.

Natraj Proteins EPS has increased to Rs. 6.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2019.

Natraj Proteins shares closed at 15.50 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -14.60% returns over the last 6 months and -30.34% over the last 12 months.