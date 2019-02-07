Natraj Proteins Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 78.81 crore, down 9.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.81 crore in December 2018 down 9.31% from Rs. 86.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 58.98% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2018 down 21.48% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2017.

Natraj Proteins EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2017.

Natraj Proteins shares closed at 27.50 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)