National Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.06 crore, up 46.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.06 crore in September 2022 up 46.11% from Rs. 38.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 down 7.6% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2022 up 31.02% from Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2021.

National Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.31 in September 2021.

National Tech shares closed at 83.40 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.55% returns over the last 6 months and 15.83% over the last 12 months.