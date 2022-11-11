English
    National Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.06 crore, up 46.11% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Plastic Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.06 crore in September 2022 up 46.11% from Rs. 38.36 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 down 7.6% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2022 up 31.02% from Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2021.

    National Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.31 in September 2021.

    National Tech shares closed at 83.40 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.55% returns over the last 6 months and 15.83% over the last 12 months.

    National Plastic Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.0645.4438.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.0645.4438.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.3534.8628.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.390.070.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.253.322.35
    Depreciation1.160.730.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.513.564.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.182.902.55
    Other Income0.010.000.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.192.902.61
    Interest1.131.151.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.061.751.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.061.751.40
    Tax0.760.29--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.301.461.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.301.461.40
    Equity Share Capital6.086.086.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.132.392.31
    Diluted EPS2.132.392.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.132.392.31
    Diluted EPS2.132.392.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:01 pm