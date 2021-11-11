National Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.36 crore, up 60.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.36 crore in September 2021 up 60.25% from Rs. 23.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2021 up 192.84% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2021 up 57.35% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2020.

National Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.79 in September 2020.

National Tech shares closed at 72.00 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 95.65% returns over the last 6 months and 175.86% over the last 12 months.