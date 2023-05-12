National Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.20 crore, up 32.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.20 crore in March 2023 up 32.89% from Rs. 40.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 up 821.58% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2023 up 18.37% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2022.

National Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2022.

National Tech shares closed at 116.45 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.49% returns over the last 6 months and 59.52% over the last 12 months.