    National Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.20 crore, up 32.89% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Plastic Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.20 crore in March 2023 up 32.89% from Rs. 40.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 up 821.58% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2023 up 18.37% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2022.

    National Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2022.

    National Tech shares closed at 116.45 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.49% returns over the last 6 months and 59.52% over the last 12 months.

    National Plastic Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.2055.2140.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.2055.2140.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.9940.1230.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.410.33-0.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.183.342.67
    Depreciation0.741.151.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.706.753.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.193.522.58
    Other Income0.170.020.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.353.532.63
    Interest1.741.311.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.612.221.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.612.221.51
    Tax0.810.621.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.811.600.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.811.600.20
    Equity Share Capital6.086.086.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.972.630.32
    Diluted EPS2.972.630.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.972.630.32
    Diluted EPS2.972.630.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #National Plastic Technologies #National Tech #Plastics #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 09:00 am