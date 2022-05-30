National Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.04 crore, up 23.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.04 crore in March 2022 up 23.77% from Rs. 32.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 81.55% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2022 up 42.86% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2021.

National Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2021.

National Tech shares closed at 73.50 on May 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.28% returns over the last 6 months and 79.71% over the last 12 months.