National Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore, up 82.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore in March 2021 up 82.84% from Rs. 17.69 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2021 up 27.86% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2021 up 3.79% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2020.

National Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2020.

National Tech shares closed at 46.80 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.71% returns over the last 6 months and 54.46% over the last 12 months.