MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

National Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore, up 82.84% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 08:40 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Plastic Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore in March 2021 up 82.84% from Rs. 17.69 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2021 up 27.86% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2021 up 3.79% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2020.

National Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2020.

Close

National Tech shares closed at 46.80 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.71% returns over the last 6 months and 54.46% over the last 12 months.

National Plastic Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations32.3527.6117.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations32.3527.6117.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials22.2620.2013.47
Purchase of Traded Goods0.95----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.82-0.56-2.75
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.952.131.78
Depreciation0.590.610.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.503.162.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.272.062.21
Other Income0.140.150.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.422.212.28
Interest0.951.010.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.471.201.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.471.201.37
Tax0.40--0.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.061.200.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.061.200.83
Equity Share Capital6.086.086.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.751.981.25
Diluted EPS1.751.981.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.751.981.25
Diluted EPS1.751.981.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #National Plastic Technologies #National Tech #Plastics #Results
first published: Jun 17, 2021 08:33 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.