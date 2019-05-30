National Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.52 crore, down 2.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.52 crore in March 2019 down 2.8% from Rs. 21.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019 up 20.95% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2019 down 20.09% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2018.

National Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2018.

National Tech shares closed at 33.25 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)