National Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.44 crore, up 100.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.44 crore in June 2022 up 100.24% from Rs. 22.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022 up 46.01% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022 up 40.15% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2021.

National Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2021.

National Tech shares closed at 72.55 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.48% returns over the last 6 months and 11.27% over the last 12 months.