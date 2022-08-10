English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    National Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.44 crore, up 100.24% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Plastic Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.44 crore in June 2022 up 100.24% from Rs. 22.69 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022 up 46.01% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022 up 40.15% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2021.

    National Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2021.

    National Tech shares closed at 72.55 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.48% returns over the last 6 months and 11.27% over the last 12 months.

    National Plastic Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.4440.0422.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.4440.0422.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.8630.6414.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-0.650.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.322.671.97
    Depreciation0.731.670.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.563.112.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.902.581.80
    Other Income0.000.050.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.902.631.95
    Interest1.151.130.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.751.511.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.751.511.00
    Tax0.291.31--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.460.201.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.460.201.00
    Equity Share Capital6.086.086.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.390.321.64
    Diluted EPS2.390.321.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.390.321.64
    Diluted EPS2.390.321.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #National Plastic Technologies #National Tech #Plastics #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:55 am
