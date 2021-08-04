National Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.69 crore, up 291% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.69 crore in June 2021 up 291% from Rs. 5.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021 up 167.58% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2021 up 2977.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

National Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2020.

National Tech shares closed at 65.30 on August 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 115.16% returns over the last 6 months