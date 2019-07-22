National Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.52 crore, up 118.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.52 crore in June 2019 up 118.62% from Rs. 12.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2019 up 160.65% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2019 up 69.91% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2018.

National Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2018.

National Tech shares closed at 31.75 on July 18, 2019 (BSE)