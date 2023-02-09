National Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.21 crore, up 70.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.21 crore in December 2022 up 70.82% from Rs. 32.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 up 53.95% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 up 62.5% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2021.