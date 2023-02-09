English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    National Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.21 crore, up 70.82% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Plastic Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.21 crore in December 2022 up 70.82% from Rs. 32.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 up 53.95% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 up 62.5% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2021.

    National Plastic Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.2156.0632.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.2156.0632.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.1245.3524.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.33-1.39-0.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.342.252.70
    Depreciation1.151.160.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.755.513.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.523.182.12
    Other Income0.020.010.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.533.192.17
    Interest1.311.131.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.222.061.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.222.061.04
    Tax0.620.76--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.601.301.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.601.301.04
    Equity Share Capital6.086.086.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.632.131.71
    Diluted EPS2.632.131.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.632.131.71
    Diluted EPS2.632.131.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited