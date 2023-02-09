National Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.21 crore, up 70.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.21 crore in December 2022 up 70.82% from Rs. 32.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 up 53.95% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 up 62.5% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2021.

National Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.71 in December 2021.

National Tech shares closed at 113.40 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.31% returns over the last 6 months and 36.54% over the last 12 months.