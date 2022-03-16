National Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.32 crore, up 17.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.32 crore in December 2021 up 17.04% from Rs. 27.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021 down 13.79% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2021 up 2.13% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2020.

National Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.98 in December 2020.

National Tech shares closed at 75.70 on March 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.83% returns over the last 6 months and 116.29% over the last 12 months.