National Tech Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.82 crore, down 12.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.82 crore in December 2019 down 12.34% from Rs. 21.47 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019 down 7.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2019 up 16.85% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2018.

National Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2018.

National Tech shares closed at 37.70 on January 15, 2020 (BSE) and has given 16.00% returns over the last 6 months and 14.24% over the last 12 months.