National Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore, up 118.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore in December 2018 up 118.07% from Rs. 9.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2018 up 228.92% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2018 up 348.78% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

National Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2017.

National Tech shares closed at 35.75 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)