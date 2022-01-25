National Steel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 200.15 crore, down 62.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.15 crore in December 2021 down 62.94% from Rs. 540.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.44 crore in December 2021 up 50.67% from Rs. 57.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2021 down 27.84% from Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2020.

National Steel shares closed at 6.45 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 76.71% returns over the last 6 months and 72.00% over the last 12 months.