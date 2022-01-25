MARKET NEWS

English
National Steel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 200.15 crore, down 62.94% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Steel & Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 200.15 crore in December 2021 down 62.94% from Rs. 540.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.44 crore in December 2021 up 50.67% from Rs. 57.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2021 down 27.84% from Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2020.

National Steel shares closed at 6.45 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 76.71% returns over the last 6 months and 72.00% over the last 12 months.

National Steel & Agro Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations200.15207.57540.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations200.15207.57540.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials121.92136.55497.48
Purchase of Traded Goods19.7921.79--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.777.74-14.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.099.557.99
Depreciation11.9711.9912.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.6732.9044.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.06-12.95-7.54
Other Income0.040.072.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.02-12.88-5.22
Interest21.4216.4153.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.44-29.29-58.34
Exceptional Items--32.58--
P/L Before Tax-28.443.29-58.34
Tax-----0.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-28.443.29-57.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-28.443.29-57.65
Equity Share Capital44.5044.5044.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.390.74-12.95
Diluted EPS-6.390.74-12.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.390.74-12.95
Diluted EPS-6.390.74-12.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 25, 2022 09:44 am

