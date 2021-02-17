National Steel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 540.00 crore, up 61.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.00 crore in December 2020 up 61.78% from Rs. 333.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.65 crore in December 2020 down 23.58% from Rs. 46.65 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2020 down 2.14% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2019.

National Steel shares closed at 4.40 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.33% returns over the last 6 months and 144.44% over the last 12 months.