National Steel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 540.00 crore, up 61.78% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Steel & Agro Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 540.00 crore in December 2020 up 61.78% from Rs. 333.79 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.65 crore in December 2020 down 23.58% from Rs. 46.65 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2020 down 2.14% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2019.
National Steel shares closed at 4.40 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.33% returns over the last 6 months and 144.44% over the last 12 months.
|National Steel & Agro Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|540.00
|519.27
|333.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|540.00
|519.27
|333.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|497.48
|467.01
|293.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.04
|-8.09
|-6.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.99
|8.08
|8.70
|Depreciation
|12.08
|12.19
|12.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.03
|51.97
|31.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.54
|-11.89
|-5.35
|Other Income
|2.32
|4.82
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.22
|-7.07
|-5.17
|Interest
|53.12
|51.05
|41.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-58.34
|-58.12
|-46.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-58.34
|-58.12
|-46.65
|Tax
|-0.69
|-10.44
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-57.65
|-47.68
|-46.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-57.65
|-47.68
|-46.65
|Equity Share Capital
|44.50
|44.50
|44.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.95
|-10.71
|-10.48
|Diluted EPS
|-12.95
|-10.71
|-10.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.95
|-10.71
|-10.48
|Diluted EPS
|-12.95
|-10.71
|-10.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited