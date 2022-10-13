National Stand Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 84.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Standard (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in September 2022 down 84.39% from Rs. 6.86 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 down 92.56% from Rs. 10.35 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 down 90.5% from Rs. 13.68 crore in September 2021.
National Stand EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.18 in September 2021.
|National Stand shares closed at 4,957.60 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and 14.44% over the last 12 months.
|National Standard (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.07
|1.05
|6.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.07
|1.05
|6.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.03
|0.56
|2.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.12
|0.67
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.12
|-0.22
|4.49
|Other Income
|2.42
|2.49
|9.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.30
|2.27
|13.64
|Interest
|--
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.30
|2.26
|13.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.30
|2.26
|13.59
|Tax
|0.53
|0.69
|3.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.77
|1.56
|10.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.77
|1.56
|10.35
|Equity Share Capital
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.39
|0.78
|5.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.39
|0.78
|5.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.39
|0.78
|5.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.39
|0.78
|5.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited