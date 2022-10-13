 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
National Stand Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 84.39% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Standard (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in September 2022 down 84.39% from Rs. 6.86 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 down 92.56% from Rs. 10.35 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 down 90.5% from Rs. 13.68 crore in September 2021.
National Stand EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.18 in September 2021. National Stand shares closed at 4,957.60 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and 14.44% over the last 12 months.
National Standard (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.071.056.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.071.056.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.030.562.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.040.030.02
Depreciation0.000.000.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.120.670.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.12-0.224.49
Other Income2.422.499.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.302.2713.64
Interest--0.020.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.302.2613.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.302.2613.59
Tax0.530.693.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.771.5610.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.771.5610.35
Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.390.785.18
Diluted EPS0.390.785.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.390.785.18
Diluted EPS0.390.785.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

