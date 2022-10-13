National Stand Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 84.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in September 2022 down 84.39% from Rs. 6.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 down 92.56% from Rs. 10.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 down 90.5% from Rs. 13.68 crore in September 2021.

National Stand EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.18 in September 2021.