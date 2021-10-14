National Stand Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.86 crore, up 2861.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.86 crore in September 2021 up 2861.34% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.35 crore in September 2021 up 877.31% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.68 crore in September 2021 up 788.31% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2020.

National Stand EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2020.

National Stand shares closed at 5,805.45 on October 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1,151.31% returns over the last 6 months and 836.29% over the last 12 months.