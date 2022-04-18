 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
National Stand Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.21 crore, up 14.93% Y-o-Y

Apr 18, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Standard (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.21 crore in March 2022 up 14.93% from Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.27 crore in March 2022 up 53.93% from Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2022 up 46.71% from Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2021.

National Stand EPS has increased to Rs. 5.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in March 2021.

National Stand shares closed at 6,500.00 on April 13, 2022 (BSE)

National Standard (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.21 0.03 15.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.21 0.03 15.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.05 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.03 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.20 0.57 12.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.98 -0.63 3.12
Other Income 3.06 4.40 6.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.04 3.77 9.51
Interest 0.00 0.03 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.04 3.74 9.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.04 3.74 9.37
Tax 3.77 0.88 2.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.27 2.86 6.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.27 2.86 6.67
Equity Share Capital 20.00 20.00 20.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.13 1.43 3.34
Diluted EPS 5.13 1.43 3.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.13 1.43 3.34
Diluted EPS 5.13 1.43 3.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 18, 2022 08:44 am
