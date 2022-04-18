National Stand Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.21 crore, up 14.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.21 crore in March 2022 up 14.93% from Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.27 crore in March 2022 up 53.93% from Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2022 up 46.71% from Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2021.

National Stand EPS has increased to Rs. 5.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in March 2021.

National Stand shares closed at 6,500.00 on April 13, 2022 (BSE)