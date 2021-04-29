National Stand Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.84 crore, up 1158.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.84 crore in March 2021 up 1158.64% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2021 up 167.56% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2021 up 393.3% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2020.

National Stand EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2020.

National Stand shares closed at 541.40 on April 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given -27.59% returns over the last 6 months and 942.16% over the last 12 months.