National Stand Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.84 crore, up 1158.64% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Standard (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.84 crore in March 2021 up 1158.64% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2021 up 167.56% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2021 up 393.3% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2020.

National Stand EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2020.

National Stand shares closed at 541.40 on April 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given -27.59% returns over the last 6 months and 942.16% over the last 12 months.

National Standard (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations15.840.391.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.840.391.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.020.020.02
Depreciation0.060.060.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.650.420.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.12-0.111.10
Other Income6.392.770.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.512.671.88
Interest0.14--0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.372.671.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.372.671.85
Tax2.700.95-0.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.671.722.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.671.722.49
Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.340.861.25
Diluted EPS3.340.861.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.340.861.25
Diluted EPS3.340.861.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2021 11:40 am

