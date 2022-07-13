National Stand Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 179.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in June 2022 up 179.47% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022 up 39.71% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022 down 12.02% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2021.

National Stand EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2021.

National Stand shares closed at 5,799.95 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.82% returns over the last 6 months and 591.33% over the last 12 months.