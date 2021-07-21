National Stand Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 5.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2021 down 5.44% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2021 down 30.1% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2021 up 8.86% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2020.

National Stand EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2020.

National Stand shares closed at 1,069.00 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 99.44% returns over the last 6 months and 847.28% over the last 12 months.