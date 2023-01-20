National Stand Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore, up 22039.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore in December 2022 up 22039.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2022 up 13.03% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2022 up 26.32% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021.

National Stand EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in December 2021.

National Stand shares closed at 8,291.70 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.32% returns over the last 6 months and -18.37% over the last 12 months.