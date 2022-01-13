National Stand Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 93.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 93.26% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021 up 66.49% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021 up 39.19% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020.

National Stand EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2020.

National Stand shares closed at 12,573.00 on January 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,398.66% returns over the last 6 months and 2,272.94% over the last 12 months.