National Stand Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 36.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2020 down 36.26% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020 down 22.36% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020 down 11.65% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2019.

National Stand EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.11 in December 2019.

National Stand shares closed at 562.80 on January 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 352.59% returns over the last 6 months