National Stand Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 80.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2019 down 80.45% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2019 up 132.76% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2019 up 100.65% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2018.

National Stand EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2018.

National Stand shares closed at 42.85 on December 30, 2019 (BSE)