National Stand Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore, down 74.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore in December 2018 down 74.07% from Rs. 12.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2018 down 41.02% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2018 down 64.19% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2017.

National Stand EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2017.