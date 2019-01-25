National Stand Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore, down 74.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Standard (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore in December 2018 down 74.07% from Rs. 12.03 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2018 down 41.02% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2018 down 64.19% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2017.
National Stand EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2017.
|
|National Standard (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.12
|6.19
|12.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.12
|6.19
|12.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.73
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.25
|9.47
|10.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.47
|-4.02
|1.27
|Other Income
|3.00
|2.55
|3.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.54
|-1.47
|4.29
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|1.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.51
|-1.47
|2.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.51
|-1.47
|2.61
|Tax
|0.56
|-0.27
|1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.95
|-1.20
|1.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.95
|-1.20
|1.61
|Equity Share Capital
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|-0.60
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|-0.60
|0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|-0.60
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|-0.60
|0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited