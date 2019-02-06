National Plywoo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.23 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.23 crore in December 2018 up 1.06% from Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 up 71.17% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2018 up 44.26% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2017.

National Plywoo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2017.

National Plywoo shares closed at 33.95 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given 103.17% returns over the last 6 months and 158.77% over the last 12 months.