English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Gold At 3-Month High, Silver 5-Month High | Commodities Live
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    National Plasti Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.08 crore, up 24.6% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Plastic Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.08 crore in September 2022 up 24.6% from Rs. 20.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2022 up 1.61% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2022 up 15.12% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2021.

    National Plasti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in September 2021.

    National Plasti shares closed at 39.90 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.63% returns over the last 6 months and 7.69% over the last 12 months.

    National Plastic Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.0821.0820.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.0821.0820.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.3612.9413.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.080.74-1.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.601.401.27
    Depreciation0.620.650.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.854.414.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.720.941.39
    Other Income0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.740.961.41
    Interest0.990.630.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.750.330.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.750.330.73
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.750.330.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.750.330.73
    Equity Share Capital9.139.139.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.360.80
    Diluted EPS0.820.360.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.360.80
    Diluted EPS0.820.360.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #National Plasti #National Plastic Industries #Plastics #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:44 am