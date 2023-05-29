National Plasti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.09 crore, up 23.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.09 crore in March 2023 up 23.39% from Rs. 26.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2023 up 59.55% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2023 up 128.98% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022.

National Plasti EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2022.

National Plasti shares closed at 40.92 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.73% returns over the last 6 months and -14.66% over the last 12 months.