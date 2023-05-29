English
    National Plasti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.09 crore, up 23.39% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Plastic Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.09 crore in March 2023 up 23.39% from Rs. 26.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2023 up 59.55% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2023 up 128.98% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022.

    National Plasti EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2022.

    National Plasti shares closed at 40.92 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.73% returns over the last 6 months and -14.66% over the last 12 months.

    National Plastic Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.0932.7626.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.0932.7626.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.6919.6017.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.433.390.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.671.641.54
    Depreciation0.660.660.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.975.735.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.671.751.53
    Other Income0.280.020.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.951.771.78
    Interest0.690.860.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.260.900.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.260.900.98
    Tax1.89---0.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.370.901.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.370.901.48
    Equity Share Capital9.139.139.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.590.991.62
    Diluted EPS2.590.991.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.590.991.62
    Diluted EPS2.590.991.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #National Plasti #National Plastic Industries #Plastics #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am