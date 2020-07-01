National Plasti Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.08 crore, down 14.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.08 crore in March 2020 down 14.98% from Rs. 38.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020 down 70.46% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020 down 63.7% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2019.

National Plasti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2019.

National Plasti shares closed at 20.65 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -10.22% returns over the last 6 months and -25.59% over the last 12 months.