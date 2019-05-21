National Plasti Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 38.91 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.91 crore in March 2019 up 20.14% from Rs. 32.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 down 34.76% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2019 up 5.94% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2018.

National Plasti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2018.

National Plasti shares closed at 29.45 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.30% returns over the last 6 months and -39.59% over the last 12 months.