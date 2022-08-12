National Plasti Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore, up 90.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore in June 2022 up 90.09% from Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 up 157.09% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 up 140.3% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021.

National Plasti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2021.

National Plasti shares closed at 45.05 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.11% returns over the last 6 months and -16.81% over the last 12 months.