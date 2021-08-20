National Plasti Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore, up 83.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore in June 2021 up 83.1% from Rs. 6.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021 up 18.59% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021 down 1.47% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2020.

National Plasti shares closed at 42.50 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 77.82% returns over the last 6 months and 119.64% over the last 12 months.