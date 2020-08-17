National Plasti Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore, down 79.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore in June 2020 down 79.36% from Rs. 29.34 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020 down 171.54% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2020 down 72.91% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2019.

National Plasti shares closed at 19.60 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -19.67% returns over the last 6 months and -22.68% over the last 12 months.