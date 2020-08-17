National Plasti Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore, down 79.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Plastic Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore in June 2020 down 79.36% from Rs. 29.34 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020 down 171.54% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2020 down 72.91% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2019.
National Plasti shares closed at 19.60 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -19.67% returns over the last 6 months and -22.68% over the last 12 months.
|National Plastic Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.06
|33.08
|29.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.06
|33.08
|29.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.48
|21.85
|22.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.44
|4.30
|-1.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|1.64
|1.46
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.72
|0.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.47
|5.33
|5.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.76
|1.77
|Other Income
|0.03
|1.14
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.38
|1.80
|Interest
|0.71
|0.77
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-0.39
|0.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.70
|-0.39
|0.98
|Tax
|--
|-0.48
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|0.09
|0.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|0.09
|0.98
|Equity Share Capital
|9.13
|9.13
|9.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|0.10
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|0.10
|1.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|0.10
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|0.10
|1.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am