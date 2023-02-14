National Plasti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.76 crore, up 33.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.76 crore in December 2022 up 33.12% from Rs. 24.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 23.5% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 down 4.71% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.